BELLEVILLE. Ill — Overnight, thieves went after the smaller school buses in the bus yard of the Belleville School District 201. They took 17 buses’ catalytic converters.

The Superintendent of Belleville School District 201, Brian Mentzer, is collaborating with Belleville police. According to Mentzer, the robbers approached the premises from the back, cutting through the fence.

Mentzer stated that there were no big delays, but that they were able to operate and bring everyone to school on time.