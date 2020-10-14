Thieves steal several large, expensive Halloween decorations from south St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Thieves are taking the fun out of Halloween for one south St. Louis neighborhood. The stolen items include a former prop from The Muny: an inflatable pirate ship that was given to an in-home daycare on Milentz near Kingshighway.

From howling pumpkin heads to flame-tongued dragons, it is a true Halloween neighborhood in a year when it seems to be needed most.

Doug Thompson and his girlfriend just had their cymbal-crashing monkey inflatable stolen from their front yard on Delor Avenue.

“It’s like there’s already a lot going on with the pandemic for Halloween and not a lot of trick-or-treating and all of that stuff and now even this part of Halloween for her has been taken away,” Thompson said.

A “monsters in the outhouse” inflatable used to be right next to the giant wing-flapping dragon across the street from that pirate ship.

Residents say a Michael Meyers figure, a character from the movie “It,” a skeleton walking a skeleton dog—and more—were also stolen. The decorations that can cost $200 or more apiece.

“It might be a stupid inflatable to them but to some kids it was the highlight of their day or it had some history behind it,” Thompson said.

The kids at the daycare really miss that pirate ship. Residents have not reported the crimes to police but are watching resale sites like Craig’s List and Facebook Marketplace for the decorations. They’re also hoping whoever took them will do the right thing and bring them back.