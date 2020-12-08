Thieves steal St. Louis Santa’s red suit

ST. LOUIS – Santa needs help finding his suit after someone broke into his garage and stole the red attire from his car.

“Right through the door. I’m sure they didn’t turn the light on,” Mike Osborne said. “My car was unlocked because you don’t think about locking your car inside your garage.”

Osborne then realized his Santa suit had been stolen from his car.

“I carry all of my equipment in a black bag. And they just swiped it and took off,” he said.

For the last eight years, the school bus driver has been Santa for more than 15 places needing him for the holiday season. Inside the black bag in his back seat was full Santa gear.

“Over the years, you accumulate the bells. I had special boots. I had prescription Santa glasses,” he said.

Now, it’s all gone. Forcing Osborne to order new gear so he can be ready and it wasn’t cheap.

“$750 later, I had new suite new boots, new bells, new everything, and I had to pay extra to get everything overnighted here so I could be ready to go again,” Osborne said.

Mike’s upset and not sure why his Santa gear was stolen but it won’t stop him from spreading holiday cheer.

“My wife and I, we love Christmas,” he said. “And if we knew that somebody needed money food or something, if they would’ve just asked, we would have helped them.”