ST. LOUIS – Thieves return to the scene of the crime overnight and break in again at the Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ new south St. Louis facility.

“Obviously, we’re very frustrated,” said Aimee Dearsley, chief development officer for the Stray Rescue of St. Louis. “We’re sad because they’re stealing from the dogs.”

It first happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the thieves did damage to the property’s entrance of the massive former locomotive repair facility.

In March, Stray Rescue broke ground on a brand-new building. The old warehouse dating to 1919 will be transformed into a three-story multi-use facility.

St. Louis police said surveillance video showed a black sedan drive up to the gate on Tuesday. Two thieves cut the padlock and walked up the driveway to the building’s entrance, stealing an estimated $100,000 of copper and wiring.

“We work very hard every day to help them, rescue them and heal them,” Dearsley said. “To help them find new homes. So, that’s really how we’re feeling. We’re just really sad for the animals.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated again Thursday morning, a day after the first break-in. This is the second night in a row, this time, thieves stole $10,000 worth of tools and a flat-screen TV.

Both suspects are on the loose.

Police said the suspects used a U-Haul to move the stolen material.

“We’re ready to move, we’re ready to get going and do more for the community,” Dearsley said.

Stray Rescue added more security and called this a setback. However, they said they still plan to open in the summer of 2024.