WINCHESTER, Mo. – Ballwin police are investigating after a large amount of jewelry is stolen from a store on Manchester Road.



According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a reported “grab and go” robbery at Jahab Jewel around 3:30 p.m. in the 14500 block of Manchester, located in the municipality of Winchester.

Police are searching for the suspects, who are believed to be two men and one woman.

The trio had distracted the store clerk before walking out with the jewelry.