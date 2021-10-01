Thieves target Pumpkinland in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The operators of Thies Farm and Greenhouses in north St. Louis County have faced thieves before. Several plants and pots have been taken since July.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” said Anne Thies, general manager.

The latest crime came as the business was gearing up to open its Pumpkinland play area this weekend. Thieves took concession stand cooking gear.

“They took the hot dog roller and the nacho machine,” Thies said.

She hopes to have the materials replaced in time for Saturday. The business has security cameras in place but so far, no arrests have been made.

“You’re stealing from a small business that’s more than likely part of your own neighborhood,” Thies said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

She’s hopeful the crimes stop soon and encourages anyone with information to contact police.

Thies estimates $5,000-$6,000 worth of products and equipment have been stolen this year.

“We kind of hoped that it would subside after a certain point, and it has just kept going since July,” Thies said.