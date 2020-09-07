Thieves target vehicles in the Legend subdivision in Eureka Mo.

EUREKA, Mo. – Criminals didn’t take Labor Day off in Eureka.

Several thieves were seen stealing from cars early Monday morning in the Legends subdivision off Highway 109.

So far, Eureka Police think they got into five open cars.

Around 4 a.m. on Labor Day, Eureka Police got a call for several suspects trying car door handles and stealing from those that were open.

Authorities say they recovered an SUV that was stolen from Ferguson but did not catch the suspects. They say they are processing the car along with surveillance video from home security systems, but they think these thieves may be part of a larger enterprise.

If you have a camera outside, police are encouraging residents in the Legends subdivision to check their video between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday morning for anything suspicious and let them know if you find anything.