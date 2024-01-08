ST. LOUIS – A crash in front of St. Louis Police Headquarters on Sunday afternoon flipped a police SUV onto its roof at North 20th and Olive streets in downtown. It’s the third crash involving a police vehicle in the past month.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. as two officers were responding to an officer-in-need-of-aid call in the Central West End. The officers had the vehicle’s lights activated and siren on as they went through a red light at Olive and 20th.

A 2004 Toyota Camry, traveling northbound, went through the green light and slammed into the police vehicle, causing the SUV to roll onto its roof and side.

The Camry struck a 2015 Dodge Charger, which was facing southbound on 20th. The Charger then slid into a 2020 Infinity QX60.

Both officers in the police SUV were transported to an area hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening and they were later released.

The driver of the Camry, a 75-year-old man, was not injured. The other drivers and passengers, a 23-year-old male, a 40-year-old female, and a 41-year-old male, all declined medical treatment.

This marks the third major crash involving a police cruiser at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

On Dec. 12, 2023, a white Nissan ran a stop sign on Sarah Street and slammed into a squad car at St. Louis Avenue, flipping the vehicle. Those officers were treated for minor injuries. And on Dec. 20, a police SUV crashed into the front of Bar PM. The bar owner was arrested in the aftermath.

Police said the investigation into the downtown crash remains ongoing.