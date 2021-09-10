Third drawing for Missouri’s vaccine lottery today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today is the third drawing for Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Lottery. In the second round, 46 adults from the St. Louis area won money and nine students won scholarships. There will be a total of five drawings, each with 180 winners.

One hundred children ages twelve-to-seventeen will win $10,000. That money will go into an education savings account. This is through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 5-29 Program.

The program launched on July 21st. Since then roughly 550,000 vaccine doses have been administered.