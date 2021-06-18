Third Hi-Pointe Drive-In location coming to Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A third Hi-Pointe Drive-In is coming to Kirkwood this summer.

The burger restaurant currently has two locations. One in Downtown St. Louis and another in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood.

The new Kirkwood location will open at 951 S. Kirkwood Road. It will be complete with a large dining room and covered patio. Renovations will begin sometime this month.

The team behind Hi-Pointe Drive-In are the same as those behind Sugarfire Smoke House and Chicken Out.

A fourth Hi-Pointe Drive-In location is coming to O’Fallon, Illinois, but no opening date has been announced.

