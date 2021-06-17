Third time’s a charm: Kenny Chesney announces date for 2022 concert at Arrowhead Stadium

FILE – In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to have an artificial reef installed off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The organization and other marine groups donated and installed 13 reef balls on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney announced he will return to Arrowhead Stadium, after postponing two concerts at the venue.

Chesney’s “Here and Now” stadium tour is scheduled for July 2, 2022.

It's official! Kenny Chesney's 2021 show at #GEHAFieldAtArrowhead has been rescheduled for July 2, 2022 with a new lineup to be announced soon. More info ➡️ https://t.co/8zqIO6QKCN pic.twitter.com/eB8im0SWbW — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) June 17, 2021

Chesney postponed his Chillaxification Tour show that was originally set for July 11, 2020 at Arrowhead because of the pandemic. It was rescheduled for May of 2021. That show also didn’t happen and Chesney announced he was pushing the concert to 2022.

“I still can’t really believe it. But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true… and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about,” Chesney said about the tour.

Existing tickets bought for either the 2020 or 2021 date will be honored at the July 2, 2022, concert. Additional details about the concert will be released at a later date.