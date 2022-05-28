BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Have you ever wanted to live near a river? Or a cave? Or raise your own farm animals? One property for sale in southern Missouri promises all of that opportunity plus more.

A 102-acre estate is on the market in unincorporated Bonne Terre, Missouri for around $1.5 million. The land is located in the 8900 block of Douglas Road in St. Francois County, nearly an hour south of St. Louis.

The property is listed on behalf of Adam Mikesch with Premier Farm Realty Group LLC. He says the family looking to sell the estate has had ownership rights for more than 40 years. During that time, the family had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities, including hunting, fishing and raising livestock.

“Very rarely do you have a property that comes to the market with this many amenities,” said Mikesch. “There’s potential for recreational activities and agricultural practices. It’s equipped to accommodate a corporate retreat. It can be converted to a winery. It can be used for weddings.”

Inside the $1.5M, 102-ace estate

Photos courtesy: Premier Farm Realty Group – Adam Mikesch

One of the biggest drawing factors? Water. The property is surrounded by more than one mile of Big River frontage. A cave and a camping area are located along the bluffs of the river. There are also three ponds stocked with fish.

“The frontage on the river is unique in itself for the fact that it is its own little peninsula,” says Mickesch. “The river wraps around the property. The views are just unbelievable from the home site, even while you’re out along the river’s edge.”

The home for sale with the property is custom-built, consisting of two stories, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Walls of barnwood and tin give the living room a rural charm. Much of the flooring and several household appliances have been upgraded in recent years.

For those looking to raise animals, the property includes a five-stall horse barn, dog kennels, and several lean-to sheds for livestock. Many of the buildings can also be used to store hay or farm equipment. The property also allows people to hunt for some wild animals, including deer and turkeys.

Mikesch says the home is unrestricted aside from county and state regulations. He notes there are no HOA fees and the taxes are relatively inexpensive compared to what might be owed in other parts of Missouri and the Midwest.

“Something with this many unique characteristics, every few years you might have one that checks all the boxes like this one does,” said Mikesch. “This one has a little bit of everything.”

Mikesch says three private home-seekers have reached out to him on the property. A local veterans group has also shown interest in the property as a potential site for a corporate retreat.

Premier Farm Realty Group LLC shared several photos and a 3D video of the property with FOX2. For more information, visit the estate’s listings via Zillow or Premier Farm’s website.