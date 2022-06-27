ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – You often hear people describe homes as having the kitchen or bedroom of your dreams. But have you ever seen a home with the backyard and basement of your dreams?

13020 Masonview Court is a picturesque 12,400 square-foot colonial-style home located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Town and Country. Constructed in 1999, this stunner of a home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The residence opens to an art gallery with floor-to-ceiling windows and a bar. The dining room, adjacent to the art gallery, has a walk-in wine room and butler’s pantry.

Windows abound, allowing for maximum sunlight exposure throughout the home, as well as airflow. The spacious living room, breakfast room, and central kitchen have relaxing views of the immaculate backyard.

The home features a variety of vaulted ceiling styles, giving parts of the residence their own charm and vibe.

13020 Masonview Court, St. Louis 63141 (Courtesy: Square One Media; Realtor: Virginia Bundy, Janet McAfee Inc.)

The basement or “lower-level” of the home houses a gym (with plaid flooring), a basketball court, and a wine cellar. If that wasn’t enough, the sellers built a full Irish pub with enough room to accommodate most of the Irish parliament.

The sprawling backyard features an assortment of hallmarks for entertaining guests or relaxing with family, including an in-ground swimming pool, a fire pit, a stone veneer barbecue grill, a small greenhouse, vegetable gardens, and a private rose garden with bistro-style seating.

The home is selling for $4.8 million.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Gina Bundy, Janet McAfee Inc.

Photographer: Square One Media