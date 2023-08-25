DEFIANCE, Mo — This house in Defiance, Missouri, takes the idea of “glamping” to a whole new level. A log cabin might make you think of “Little House on the Prairie,” but this remodeled “log” cabin changes what it means to live on the prairie for $5 million.

The new owner will get a four-car garage, five fireplaces, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms. It sits on 39 acres and has about 5,500 square feet of living space.

The original wood cabin that this house is built around was built in Troy, Missouri, in the 1880s. In 1993, the wood cabin was moved to the land in Defiance, Missouri. In 2009, the back of the log house got an addition.

The house has a large stone fireplace in the great room that goes to the kitchen. The space is finished off with a breakfast nook that has a built-in bench. A private office with built-in bookcases and a barn door that slides open and closed.

The master suite is on the first floor. It has a fireplace, walk-in closets for him and her, and a master bathroom. Above the garage is a private apartment with a bedroom, bathroom, and family room. In the basement, there is a gym.

Contact Margie Medelberg with Coldwell Banker Realty for more information.