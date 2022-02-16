This $900k penthouse has view of Cathedral Basilica

ST. LOUIS – A penthouse apartment is for sale in the Central West End for nearly $900,000.

The building located at 110 North Newstead Avenue was built in 2001. Apartment 304 is listed at $899,000. The seller was an original buyer of the 12-unit building. He is the last of the original buyers to sell.

This penthouse has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bath. The 3,200 square foot apartment is 2 stories with an open concept. There is a full kitchen on both floors with all Viking appliances and there are three fireplaces in the home. It also has a private garden terrace off of the second floor. The buyer will have three garage spaces. Within the secured parking garage under the building is a separate independent two-car garage designated for whoever lives in apartment 304.

The property located at the corner of Newstead and Pine is 1.5 blocks to 2 blocks east of the Central West End Whole Foods. It is 1 block south of The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. It is also close to the Cortex District.

It also comes with a home owner’s association that is $900 per month.

The home is listed by The Gellman Team. Click here to learn more about the property.