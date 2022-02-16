This $900k penthouse has view of Cathedral Basilica

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team
  • The Gellman Team

ST. LOUIS – A penthouse apartment is for sale in the Central West End for nearly $900,000.

The building located at 110 North Newstead Avenue was built in 2001. Apartment 304 is listed at $899,000. The seller was an original buyer of the 12-unit building. He is the last of the original buyers to sell.

This penthouse has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bath. The 3,200 square foot apartment is 2 stories with an open concept. There is a full kitchen on both floors with all Viking appliances and there are three fireplaces in the home. It also has a private garden terrace off of the second floor. The buyer will have three garage spaces. Within the secured parking garage under the building is a separate independent two-car garage designated for whoever lives in apartment 304.

The property located at the corner of Newstead and Pine is 1.5 blocks to 2 blocks east of the Central West End Whole Foods. It is 1 block south of The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. It is also close to the Cortex District.

It also comes with a home owner’s association that is $900 per month.

The home is listed by The Gellman Team. Click here to learn more about the property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News