‘This ain’t over’ – Convicted shooter threatens victims at sentencing hearing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Bellefontaine Neighbors man received two consecutive life sentences Wednesday for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her father.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Chicory Griffin tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend from a car on Feb. 29 and again on Mar. 17, 2020. In the second shooting incident, Griffin shot at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her father. The woman’s father was wounded and left paralyzed.

Police arrested Griffin two days later following a high-speed chase.

Griffin was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and five counts of armed criminal action. He was convicted in Oct. 2021.

Both Griffin’s ex-girlfriend and her father testified at the sentencing hearing. The ex-girlfriend’s father said the shooting left him unable to play with his grandchildren or use the restroom unassisted and without sexual function.

“You took everything from me,” he said. “And all over what? Nothing.”

With Griffin’s sentencing, his ex-girlfriend said she’ll be able to get her life back and start over.

“I am no longer that scared little girl,” she said.

Griffin opted not to address the court or shooting victims.

Prosecutors said after court adjourned, Griffin turned to the victims and yelled, “This ain’t over!” The court entered Griffin’s threat into the public record.