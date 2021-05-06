‘This is not acceptable’ – Rockwood School Board issues statement after recent threats

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUREKA, Mo. – At the end of a nearly three-hour meeting with more than 30 public comments, Rockwood School District’s Board of Education read a statement discussing recent harassment and said it is “not acceptable.”

Some teachers in the district had said they were concerned about their safety after continued threats regarding the district’s move toward “equity and inclusion” education programs.

Community members, teachers, parents, and students, some for and some against the diversity, equity, and inclusion curriculum at the district spoke out during the meeting.

Superintendent Mark Miles thanked everyone for their public comment, but he did not read the official statement denouncing recent activity. Instead, a member of the board did.

The statement said in part:

We would like to begin with a sincere thank you to our teachers, administrators and support staff for continuing to love, nurture and educate our children despite the noise and challenges of the 2020-2021 school year. We want you to know that we support you and appreciate all that you do for our students. This year our district and our staff have been the subject of sometimes hateful and certainly hurtful social media posts, emails, and voicemails. This is not acceptable.

Harassment in any form is not acceptable, racism in any form is not acceptable. It is an embarrassment and it does not reflect who we are as a district. We call on all stakeholders, parents, community members, staff, and students to stop spreading hate and shame, help us build our beloved community where everyone belongs and feels safe. We implore you to think about what you say, what you post, what you write in an email. Listen to understand and consider the perspectives of others. Form a positive relationship with your child’s teacher and administrator in a supportive and gracious manner, develop trust so that you can have respectful conversations when you have a concern or a question related to your child’s education. We want to be very clear, the Rockwood School District is not teaching critical race theory, we are committed to providing an equitable, welcoming, and safe learning environment for all students as outlined in The Way Forward. We value and embrace diversity and want our students to consider various perspectives.

The board also announced Timothy Ricker will take over as interim superintendent of the Rockwood School District when Miles leaves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News