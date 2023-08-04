ST. LOUIS — A toddler is working to get one of YouTube’s biggest celebrities to come to the Magic House. Levi Brunk is among the top five finalists in the Blippi & Meekah in my Hometown Contest. He needs your vote to get the social media sensations to come to St. Louis.

Voting ends at midnight tonight. The grand prize winner will get a visit from Blippi and be featured on an episode of the show. The runners-up will get a personal video from Blippi.

Blippi is a popular children’s entertainer. His vibrant persona revolves around his distinctive orange and blue outfit, fostering an engaging and friendly environment for young viewers.

Through his entertaining videos, Blippi explores a variety of subjects like colors, shapes, animals, and vehicles, captivating the attention of preschoolers. With his energetic and cheerful demeanor Blippi has become a beloved figure in children’s media.