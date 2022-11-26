BRANSON, Mo. – Lake lovers, look no further than one city in the Missouri Ozarks.

Vacation rental website Evolve.com have named Branson, Missouri as the second-best city to buy a lake house in the United States.



With more than 480,000 lakes in the United States mainland, a research team recently released rankings of the best waterfront getaways. For the full lake rankings, click here.

Branson is recognized for Table Rock Lake. Evolve.com specifically notes “With more than 750 miles of shoreline and plenty of spots to drop a fishing line, the lake dazzles with its natural beauty and many ways to have fun.” Analysts also tout Branson’s affordability and variety of activities, lakebound or elsewhere.

Only Sarnac Lake, New York finished higher in the rankings, meaning that Branson holds the distinction as the place with the best lake-living experiences in the Midwest, at least based on Evolve.com’s rankings.