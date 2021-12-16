This Missouri city one of America’s best for weekend getaway

Rear view of young Asian female traveller entering the hotel room at the hotel. She is carrying a suitcase with a straw hat and is on summer vacation

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has landed on a list of best American cities for a “quickie vacay” according to a survey from Hotwire.

St. Louis came in number 3 on the mid-sized must-sees. Atlanta and Baltimore took the top two spots.

The survey found 75% of Americans want to travel more to make up for trips they couldn’t take over the last 18 months. Also, 83% of those surveyed are after quick, spontaneous trips to meet their travel needs.

When it came to ranking the cities, the top 40 locations scored big in the following categories: value, leisure, and ease of arrival.

St. Louis scored high in value and leisure.

Here are all the findings of Hotwire’s “America’s Best Cities For A Quickie”

Major Metropolises

New York, NY Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Washington, D.C. Boston, MA Las Vegas, NV Houston, TX San Diego, CA Indianapolis, IN

Mid-Sized Must-Sees

Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD St. Louis, MO Milwaukee, WI Cincinnati, OH New Orleans, LA Miami, GL Pittsburgh, PA Lexington, KY Cleveland, OH

Small Town Favorites

Orlando, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL Reno, NV Richmond, VA Salt Lake City, UT Madison, WI Buffalo, NY Shreveport, LA Tallahassee, FL Knoxville, TN

Itty Bitty Cities

Savannah, GA Palm Springs, CA Newport Beach, CA Asheville, NC Costa Mesa, CA Charleston, SC Ann Arbor, MI Newport, RI St. Augustine, FL Atlantic City