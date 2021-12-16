This Missouri city one of America’s best for weekend getaway

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has landed on a list of best American cities for a “quickie vacay” according to a survey from Hotwire.
St. Louis came in number 3 on the mid-sized must-sees. Atlanta and Baltimore took the top two spots.
The survey found 75% of Americans want to travel more to make up for trips they couldn’t take over the last 18 months. Also, 83% of those surveyed are after quick, spontaneous trips to meet their travel needs.
When it came to ranking the cities, the top 40 locations scored big in the following categories: value, leisure, and ease of arrival.
St. Louis scored high in value and leisure.
Here are all the findings of Hotwire’s “America’s Best Cities For A Quickie”
Major Metropolises
- New York, NY
- Chicago, IL
- Los Angeles, CA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Washington, D.C.
- Boston, MA
- Las Vegas, NV
- Houston, TX
- San Diego, CA
- Indianapolis, IN
Mid-Sized Must-Sees
- Atlanta, GA
- Baltimore, MD
- St. Louis, MO
- Milwaukee, WI
- Cincinnati, OH
- New Orleans, LA
- Miami, GL
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Lexington, KY
- Cleveland, OH
Small Town Favorites
- Orlando, FL
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Reno, NV
- Richmond, VA
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Madison, WI
- Buffalo, NY
- Shreveport, LA
- Tallahassee, FL
- Knoxville, TN
Itty Bitty Cities
- Savannah, GA
- Palm Springs, CA
- Newport Beach, CA
- Asheville, NC
- Costa Mesa, CA
- Charleston, SC
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Newport, RI
- St. Augustine, FL
- Atlantic City