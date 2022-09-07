MOSELLE, Mo. – One unincorporated community just a short drive away from St. Louis is placed on many ghost town forums as abandoned. However, residents of Moselle, Missouri, say this is not true and would like visitors to remain respectful when visiting their hometown.

If urban explorers googled “Is Moselle, Missouri a Ghost Town?” many articles and YouTube videos pop up and claim that the town is a ghost town.

All the properties in Moselle are owned by residents, even if the buildings look abandoned. Visiting Moselle is welcomed, but trespassing into private property is not.

“I just wish people would be respectful and not trespass,” said Moselle resident John McCarty.

McCarty’s hometown is now on the Ghost Town lists. He says this is upsetting because he had to call authorities many times to get disrespectful urban explorers to leave.

McCarty and his partner, Donna Toy, live in their home that used to be many things such as a General Store, a Post office, and a Ford Dealership.

“But now its’ our home,” Toy said.

FROM LEFT: John McCary and Partner Donna Toy in front of their home that once was a General Store.

Moselle isn’t a ghost town, it is just unincorporated. This means the town does not have local government officials. The town is bound to the laws of Franklin County.

Moselle does not have a fire department, police station, post office, or school. McCarty’s mother, Evelyn McCarty was the last postmaster to work in Moselle.

According to historical records, Moselle was a place of business in iron shipping, there were two or three stores, a hotel, and other businesses that were appropriate for a town of 200 residents.

Moselle Furnace was created first; then the town was created after. The furnace was started in 1842 and was owned by Messrs. J. J. Brown & Co.

Moselle Furnace was used for making pig iron.

The town of Moselle was created after the workers of the Moselle Furnace needed a place to stay. The workers built 26 houses near the furnace.

The point of the furnace is to produce crude iron that is then shipped around St. Louis, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and even as far as New Jersey.

Workers were paid $1.65 an hour to heat the stack 90 times a day, on average. Every restarting of the stack consists of 850 pounds of ore, 22 bushels of charcoal, and 90 pounds of limestone.

This process yields about 20 tons of crude iron a day.

The furnace was at Moselle because the area was great for mining iron ore around the area and was found on the surface of the ground.

Miners have followed the iron vein to a hill and were mining out its contents while discovering that the further they go into the hill the more iron they seem to find.

The town is on the Meramec river in Franklin County and 49 miles southwest of St. Louis. They had a Methodist church, and a postmaster and shipped out items such as wheat, corn gravel, and brooms.

Other stores they had were:

Two Blacksmiths

Two General Stores

Grist Mill

Shoemaker

Printer

Insurance

Physician

Hotel

Saloon

Grain and Farm Supplies

Moselle Iron Co

Railroad and Express

Livestock

Notary and Conveyancer