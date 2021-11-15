This park has the most Native American petroglyphs in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – November is National Native American Heritage month and Washington State Park in Washington County has the largest number of Native American petroglyphs that have been discovered in Missouri. That’s according to the park’s website.

“Because of the number and exceptional quality of the carvings, these sites were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970,” the website states.

“Washington State Park is perhaps best known as having been the location of prehistoric ceremonies associated with the American Indian culture that archaeologists call Mississippian.

Petroglyphs, or rock carvings, remain as evidence of their beliefs and give clues to understanding the lives of these people who are believed to have inhabited the area around A.D. 1000.”