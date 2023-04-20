ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One suburb in St. Charles County takes the title of the “safest city in Missouri,” according to a new annual report.

Home security company Safewise recently released its annual “Safest Cities in Missouri” list for 2023. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. Safewise also evaluates results from a “state of safety” survey to determine how concerned residents in certain municipalities feel about crime.

According to Safewise, the safest city in Missouri is Cottleville.

The Top 10 safest cities all reported fewer than 2.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Cottleville had a violent crime rate of 0.3 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 2.2 per 1,000 residents. Both of those were among the best rates in the state.

The following St. Louis-area suburbs also ranked among the Top 20 safest cities in Missouri in Safewise’s annual report…

Ballwin (3)

Webster Groves (5)

O’Fallon (7)

Clayton (15)

Manchester (17)

Ladue (18)

Eureka (20)

As for Missouri, Safewise reports that its violent crime and property crimes rates – 5.3 and 23.8 per 1,000 people – are slightly above national average, though both have dropped from previous years.