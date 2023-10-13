ST. LOUIS – Lambert Airport is staying busy ahead of the peak holiday travel season. Those who arrive early enough before their flights might have the opportunity to enjoy an airport bar recently recognized as the nation’s best.

The highly-touted bar was one of several nominated for national spotlight through the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. A panel recently nominated bars from US airports of all sizes, though spots generally located in larger metros fared best.

According to the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Three Kings Public House at Lambert Airport was named the best US airport bar.

Three Kings is located in Terminal II, which serves customers flying through Southwest Airlines. The Choice Awards praise Three Kings for serving “local beers and a selection of wine and spirits,” in addition to offering “a menu of gourmet pub fare” and a “cozy atmosphere to rejuvenate weary travelers.”

Three Kings’ website lists a variety of appetizers, salads, burgers and sandwiches available at the bar, along with dozens of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The franchise debuted in St. Louis in 2011 with its first location in the Delmar Loop. The airport location has been open since 2018, per St. Louis Magazine.

To earn this honor, anyone could cast votes to recognize the best US airport bar for several weeks through early-October. Airport bars in Memphis and Nashville followed right behind Three Kings.