ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis deli stop known locally for its festive vibes and variety of sandwiches recently earned praise from Yelp as the best restaurant in the Midwest.

In the newest edition of “Yelp’s Top 100 Midwest Restaurants,” a research team highlighted eateries from 12 different US states.

According to the Yelp review, Blues City Deli was named the top place to eat in the Midwest.

Serving the St. Louis community since 2004, Blues City Deli is located at 2438 McNair Avenue in the Benton Park neighborhood. Customers can visit during common lunch hours from Monday to Saturday and enjoy many tributes to the blues music genre.

Blues City Deli offers more than two dozen hearty sandwiches, most commonly to Po-Boy and Muffletta style. Yelp specifically praises the original roast beef and pretzelwich sandwiches.

“The staff at Blues City are sticklers about the details, making as much from scratch as they can—including sauces, condiments, and the house-smoked pastrami,” said Yelp in its review. “The ‘deliciously crisp on the outside, soft on the inside’ bread is sourced from local bakers, who make it fresh for the deli each day.”

In addition to Blues City Deli, Yelp recognized these St. Louis-area restaurants among the Top 100 in the Midwest.

Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience in Ellisville, Missouri (#3)

Songbird in St. Louis (#5)

Arzola’s Fajitas and Margaritas in St. Louis (#8)

Jafra Mediterranean Restaurant in St. Peters, Missouri (#11)

Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves, Missouri (#18)

El Jarocho Mexican Store and Taqueria in Valley Park, Missouri (#39)

J’s Pitaria in Sappington, Missouri (#61)