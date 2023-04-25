ST. LOUIS – Food that’s good for your soul doesn’t come just anywhere. That said, St. Louis is home to a restaurant recently acclaimed for having the best soul food in Missouri.

A research team from LoveFood.com recently compiled a list of the best soul food restaurants in every state. Their choices were based on reviews, awards and accolades, plus the first-hand experience of their food-writing team.

According to LoveFood.com, the best soul food in Missouri is served at Gourmet Soul.

Located in the Downtown West neighborhood, Gourmet Soul opened in 2018 at 1620 Delmar Boulevard near the City Museum.

The restaurant prides itself on an “intimate and relaxed dining experience” while using “a blend of common and extraordinary ingredients” in its cuisine, according to its website. Lead chef Lavina McCoy was also featured on a “Good Morning America” food showdown earlier this year.

LoveFood.com gives the following review for Gourmet Soul:

“Soul food with gourmet flair is what you get at Gourmet Soul, the brainchild of founder chef Lavinia McCoy. Dishes such as fried salmon over coco rice with Cajun cream sauce and shrimp and grits are perfectly plated and receive rave reviews from customers. The decor is suitably swish too, featuring velvet chairs, a silver bar, and cool paintings.”

Gourmet Soul averages 4.5 stars on a scale of 5 via Yelp and 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

Soul food originated in the south and derives from African-American culture. Soul food plates oftentimes consist of fried chicken, beans, collard greens, sweet potatoes, and occasionally macaroni and cheese.