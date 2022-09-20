EUREKA, Mo. – A St. Louis suburb is considered to be one of the top small towns for celebrating Halloween festivities in the United States.

According to a recent article from Trips to Discover, Eureka is a family-friendly Halloween town for its annual Eureka Scarecrow Festival. The celebration is artfully designed with colors as scarecrows pose in front of churches, homes, local business, and schools.

Visitors have the opportunity to earn cash prizes at their Great Scarecrow Hunt as they share photos of them at the displays. Guests can also take a tour of the festive town to see several scarecrows along Central Avenue and 5th Street. For more information about Eureka’s Scare Festival, click here.

In addition to the Eureka Scarecrow Festival, Halloween enthusiasts can visit Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka for Fright Fest celebrations.

Areas in many neighboring states, including Illinois and Kansas, were also recognized as some of the 18 best towns to visit during the October holiday.