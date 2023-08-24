FILE: Close-up of a sign pointing to a home for sale in suburbia. (Thinkstock/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One St. Louis suburb in west county was recently named among the top markets for US homebuyers.

Realtor.com recently released its “Hottest ZIP Codes” report, which ranks cities and big suburbs based on convenience, affordability and value.

Coming in at No. 10 on the list was Ballwin, Missouri.

According to Realtor.com’s research, Ballwin had a median home asking price of around $381,000 in June 2023. Recent homes surveyed in the area sold quickly, spending only around 23 days on the market. Ballwin’s homes are also viewed around three times as much as the national average.

Gahanna, Ohio, located near Columbus, was named the hottest US market for homebuyers. Realtor.com says cities that finished higher in the list are primarily ones a short distance away from major US metros and ones that could offer larger house sizes, even if a little more expensive.