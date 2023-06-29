ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Personal finance website Money.com recently released an updated list of the “50 best places” to live in the United States, highlighting one St. Louis suburb.

The rankings highlight 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets and affordable homes, in addition to racial, economic and cultural diversity. Only one Missouri city made the list, and it’s a suburb near the middle of St. Louis County.

At No. 36 on the latest list comes Kirkwood, Missouri.

Kirkwood, Missouri Station (Courtesy; Getty Images)

Money.com praises Kirkwood for its historic downtown, access to highways and community engagement. It also highlights many venues and events, like this 125-year-old train station, farmer’s market and the Magic House.

“The city offers its residents a calm community, one of the top school districts in the state and plenty of family-friendly activities,” says Money.com. The website adds that Kirkwood offers “lots of local restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops.”

Kirkwood’s median household income ($105K) and median home price ($335K) are both considered above average for pricing in the St. Louis region and the nation.

Money.com named Atlanta, Georgia as the top place to live in its latest rankings, noting the economy has flourished despite inflation concerns in recent years.