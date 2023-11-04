ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A new study ranked one of St. Louis’s biggest suburbs as the region’s best for first-time homebuyers.

Today’s Homeowner, a real estate website, recently released a list naming “the best US suburbs to buy your first home.” A research team recognized 100 suburbs nationwide not only for their affordability, but also factors such as quality of life, work opportunities, and demand.

According to Today’s Homeowner, O’Fallon, Missouri was ranked as St. Louis’s best suburb for first-time homebuyers and the 74th best in the nation.

According to U.S. Census figures, more than 90,000 people live in O’Fallon, and it’s one of Missouri’s ten largest cities in terms of population. Among the suburbs surveyed for the study, O’Fallon ranked strong in jobs (52) and livability (78).

Generally speaking, Today’s Homeowner said suburbs in southern states and the Midwest have been big draws in recent years.

“Most of the top 100 suburbs are outside of up-and-coming urban areas that offer plenty of dining and entertainment options but still have affordable homes for sale,” said Today’s Homeowner.

Bel Air, Maryland, a suburb of Baltimore was ranked the best for first-time homebuyers, scoring strong in livability and affordability.