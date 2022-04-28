KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fifteen-year-old Jason is looking for a place to call home, and is getting ready to turn sixteen. He’s looking forward to being independent and learning to drive, but he needs some help to get there.

He loves superheroes, so we asked Kansas City’s own Just-Us League, 501st Legion 70th Explorers, and the Dark Empire Rebel Legion to give him a unique surprise. This super crew came together at Liberty Memorial to cheer Jason on.

Jason not only likes superheroes but he enjoys making costumes. It’s something he’s enjoyed during his time in foster care. He’s been in the system since he turned six-years-old.

Every superhero goes through struggles, and for Jason he’s been trying to figure out where he fits in the world. Jason says he’s been in more foster homes than he can count.

His court appointed special advocate or CASA, Tricia Crowder, has been a stable force in his life since he entered the system.

“Jason really is a genuinely caring kid. People to treat him right and care for him. That’s really all Jason needs,” Crowder said.

Jason keeps track of all the people he cares about in his photo album.

Photos: Cantrell Photography

“Everyone in this book to me is family,” Jason said.

Now he needs a few more faces to help him become a man.

“A family to me is someone who cares about me no matter what. Someone that would never let me go. That would never hurt me. Someone who cares about me no matter what,” Jason said.

Crowder says Jason has a ways to go but is so proud of who he’s grown up to be.

“He needs at this point in his life a support system that can help him keep moving forward and keep making the progress he has done himself and prepare him for when he becomes a young adult himself which isn’t too far away,” Jason said.

Jason has parents, siblings, and cousins who will always be in his life. What he needs how is someone who will guide him into adulthood and mentor him as he becomes a man.

“What would it mean to you to have a home that you could say – I know I’m going to be able to stay here, and I know that these people are people I can trust and be safe with?” FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt asked him.

“I would be happy. I would know they care about me and love me no matter what,” Jason said.

Planet Comicon heard about Jason and wanted to give him the superhero treatment. The Just-Us League helped surprise him with the gift.

Every superhero overcomes obstacles and Jason hopes you can help him reach the sky.

“I would say thank you. I appreciate you so much. I could not do this without you,” Jason said.

Jason’s definition of family is like a lot of foster kids. He loves his parents and his siblings more than anything but needs help through his years as a teenager.

Kids and teens in foster care can only benefit from good hearted and caring guardians working together towards his greater good. To help kids like Jason become brave, selfless, and strong adults.

Want to adopt this superhero?

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit their website.

Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org.

Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through their website.

Cornerstones of Care

To become an adoptive or foster parent you can contact Denise Gibson at (913) 209-5923 or email her at denise.gibson@cornerstonesofcare.org.

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Their volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit their Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net.

Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae? For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.