UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Chinese food hits the spot for many on any given night, though new research reveals that one Chinese restaurant in St. Louis County hits the spot better than anywhere else in Missouri.

A team from LoveFood.com recently compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants in every state. Their choices were based on reviews, awards and accolades, plus the first-hand experience of their food-writing team.

According to LoveFood.com, the best Chinese food in Missouri is served at Wonton King in University City.

Located at 8116 Olive Boulevard, Wonton King prides itself on Hong Kong-style food, offering dishes with beef, pork, seafood and many other specialties. Of course, there are common Chinese food selections available too, like Kung Pao chicken, dumplings and chow mein. Wonton King is family-owned and has been earning accolades locally since at least 2009.

LoveFood.com gives the following review for Wonton King:

“St. Louis staple Wonton King, a Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant, is known for its excellent dim sum, which is especially good for a weekend brunch. The pork buns are hot and steamy, the roast pork is crispy and lean, and the shrimp dumplings are simply amazing. The restaurant even gets the approval of people who have lived in Hong Kong.”

Wonton King averages 4 stars on a scale of 5 via Yelp and 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

In addition to the top Chinese restaurant, the St. Louis region has earned praised from many food writers, including a recent title as the “best road trip food stop” in Missouri.