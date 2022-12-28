ST. LOUIS — Enjoy this one-of-a-kind “pop-up bar” at St. Louis Union Station, where the train cars are decorated with art. Visitors to the North Pole will be able to drink beer, wine, and hot chocolate with alcohol in it.

The dates are December 28, 29, and 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to go into the decorated train depot area at Union Station, where they will be served their first drink of the night and have access to holiday photos, merchandise, and other amenities.

For people going to the North Pole Night Cap, the train station will open at 7:15 p.m. As people get on the decorated train cars, they will find a fun, festive atmosphere with Christmas music, drinks, and some of their favorite holiday characters to talk to.

Take a 45-minute trip to the North Pole with family and friends that you will never forget. Groups are encouraged to wear pajamas, ugly sweaters, and other festive clothes to help remember this important event.

Only people over 21 can go to the event, and a valid ID is required upon arrival. Tickets for “designated drivers” are also available at the same price as tickets for regular trips. Please don’t drink too much and have fun at this event.

Choices for Event Seating:

First Class consists of four pods of four seats with a small table in the middle. Groups of four are available for purchase.

A mix of booth seating and captain’s chairs in the premium upper dome car. Seats are on the second level. In the Dome area, glass windows give you a view in every direction. Everyone in your group must buy a ticket.

Premium dome car: lower lounge has lounge-style seats in a large area on the lower level of the premium dome car. Everyone in your group must buy a ticket.

You can spend the night at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio by Hilton. To purchase tickets to the pop-up bar, check out this website.