Thousands expected to line 31 miles of closed roads to honor a fallen Marine

ST. CHARLES, COUNTY, Mo. – Many miles of roadway will be closed later today as a fallen Wentzville Marine will receive a hero’s escort to his final resting place. This afternoon, the body of Lance Corporal Schmitz, 20, will be taken from a St. Charles funeral home to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Another massive crowd is expected to line roadways to honor Schmitz and his service to our country.

The Patriot Guard will lead the procession for Schmitz. The Missouri Highway Patrol is going to close 31 miles of roadway for the escort.

Funeral procession map

The procession will leave St. Charles at around 2:00 pm and arrive at Jefferson Barracks around an hour later. The procession will travel East on I-70, then go south on I-270 to I-255 eastbound, and exit at Telegraph Road. The procession will then head north on Telegraph Road to Sheridan Road and end at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

A highway patrol spokesperson says the entire route of highways and streets will be shut down when the procession starts. The closures should last about an hour.

Thousands of people lined the route last week when Schmitz’s body was driven here in a Humvee after arriving at Lambert. The crowds could be even larger today.

Schmitz, a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South High School was among 13 American military members killed last month when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul, Afghanistan airport.

State Senator Bob Onder, who represents Schmitz’s district, spoke about the fallen Marine at the state capital.

“He will be missed he will be missed by the people of Wentzville, by his family his friends and he will be missed by our country he was truly one of the best of the best,” said Rep. Onder.

Governor Parson ordered flags to fly at half staff today in honor of Schmitz. A private service for Schmitz will be held here then another private service will take place at Jefferson Barracks.