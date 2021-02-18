Thousands in St. Louis area expected to get vaccinated over the next few days

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Now that we have a break in the snowfall and brutal cold, many COVID-19 vaccination sites are once again giving out shots.

The St. Charles County Health Department is expected to vaccinate nearly 700 people at a makeshift clinic at the Family Arena.

“I don’t want to end up in the hospital on a ventilator and I think it’s very important that everybody gets it and wear their mask ‘til this is over with,” St. Charles resident Valerie Knoerle said.

Some are getting their first dose and others their second dose. Many of those receiving the shots are over 65 years of age, who said the process was quick and smooth.

“I’m in the right age category to come get my vaccine and I think it’s important we all do that, and we all take care of each other by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and social distancing,” said Kevin Kennedy of St. Peters.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County has partnered with the Missouri National Guard, the state’s Emergency Management Agency, and the University of Missouri St. Louis for its own vaccination event on Saturday.

They expect to administer 2,200 shots on the UMSL campus at this appointment-only event.

Jefferson County said it received extra vaccine this week and will hold its largest vaccination clinic at the First Baptist Church in Arnold from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Approximately 700 doses are expected to be administered.

“I know that we’ve been frustrated, everybody’s been frustrated,” said Jeana Vidacak, Jefferson County Health Department preparedness coordinator. “Our vaccine allotment has been small so we haven’t had huge clinics which means we haven’t been able to get registration out to everybody, but we will have a 700-count clinic this Saturday that we are super excited about.”

Registration is required at all of these events.