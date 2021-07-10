Thousands lose power and some events canceled after storm damage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are over 2,000 Ameren customers who woke up Saturday morning without power. Storms swept through the region and the damage to power lines, trees, and flooding appears to be widespread.

“Crews are assessing significant damage throughout the service territory following severe storms overnight. Additional severe weather is expected today. Please be sure to stay away from downed lines and debris,” tweets Ameren Missouri.

Augusta, Missouri

Viewers sent in images from across the area. Heather sent in one noteable picture. Storms ripped a tree out of the ground in Augusta, Missouri.

Meteorologist Jaime Travers says that wind gusts hit 70 mph overnight and a complex of storms moved through the area. The damage is more isolated this time around versus what we had a few weeks ago.

There are multiple reports of golf ball size hail reports (1.75″) from Creve Coeur to Bridgeton and even 2″ in diameter here in Maryland Heights from the isolated storm that impacted the metro around 9:30 PM Friday.

The Tower Grove Farmer’s Market is closed today. A power outage and storm damage closed the event.

“Due to trees down and no power at Tower Grove Park, we have been informed that we cannot have our regular market today,” states a Facebook post from the market.

This is not the only event closed or delayed due to storm damage. The severe weather may return this today.

There is a potential for additional strong storms this afternoon and evening. More of a heavy rain may come later tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 am Sunday.

The severe threat isn’t as high as last night into this morning but we could see a few storms produce strong wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.