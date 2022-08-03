ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A line of storms is the first of several expected to sweep through the area Wednesday night. The high winds and heavy rain is toppling some trees and causing power outages.

Ameren reports that there are more than 13,000 customers without power in the St. Louis region. The utility has crews working on the issue and hopefully, power will be restored soon.

More storms are in the forecast into Thursday. Trees in the region have a full canopy during this time of year. Last week’s rains have saturated some of the ground. This could lead to more turned-over trees, downed limbs, and power outages.

