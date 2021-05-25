Thousands of brand-new GM vehicles waiting for critical microchips

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Acres upon acres of new 2021 GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado trucks, plus full-size vans built at the GM plant in Wentzville have been parked in at least two secure “mega-lots” in Missouri and Illinois for about the past three months. The vehicles still need the semiconductor chips that run their computer and electronic features. 

“This didn’t happen overnight,” said AutoAgent CEO Jay Grosman.   

Grosman is an industry analyst and podcaster whose company, AutoAgent, buys and sells cars for its customers. The chip shortage has idled new cars for nearly every automaker, he said. The shortage has its roots in the COVID-19 pandemic.  

“There’s toasters, there’s appliances, there are cordless drills that need this chip,” Grosman said. “If you want to get the new smart phone that’s coming out, good luck on that.” 

There’s certainly a domino effect. All of those new vehicles just sitting there with no one able to buy them has inventory a little thin at St. Louis area car dealerships.  

The chip shortage has forced shift layoffs and a planned two-week shut-down at GM’s Wentzville plant.  

With shrinking new car inventory, used car prices are skyrocketing, too, Grosman said.  

“Last year, the prices were really, really hot but this year it’s insane.  I’ve never seen anything like it … this is not going to get any better probably until about 2022 based on my research,” he said.   

There is a bright side. Load after load of the parked vehicles are now heading back to Wentzville for their chips and eventual delivery to waiting dealerships with more semi-conductors now becoming available.  

A GM spokesman confirmed “the completion process at GM Wentzville will be accelerated.”  

He added that the company’s strategy of building then parking new vehicles without chips was “better for customers, dealers, and employees than not building at all.”   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News