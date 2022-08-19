Joplin's Third Thursday theme for August: "The Dog Days of Summer"

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Man’s best friend” took over Main Street in downtown Joplin.

The City’s monthly “Third Thursday” event was the place to be tonight (8/18), especially if you’re a lover of dogs.

This month’s Third Thursday theme was appropriately named “The Dog Days of Summer.”

However, the typical summer heat wasn’t an issue tonight for the sea of thousands, both on two and four legs, that crowded downtown from 2nd Street to 7th Street.

Many area vendors brought along dog friendly activities, including pools and vanilla ice cream.

Pooches of every size, color and breed appeared to enjoy the evening stroll, up and down Main Street Joplin.

Pet owners said all of the dogs at Third Thursday looked like they were having a good time.

“It’s awesome, I know Dexter (his dog) loves it. He loves every living thing. We bring him to all Third Thursday’s, but this one especially because it’s his favorite. He just wants to play with everything and everyone. He is just loving it,” said Galena, Kansas resident, Alec McDonald.

“This is pretty much one of the only times we get her out in public, is coming to Third Thursday, so yeah, it’s a ritual to kind of bring her down here,” said Joplin resident, Jessi Medeiros.

The Japer Count Sheriff’s Office even brought out their narcotics K-9 officer, “Arner,” who’s named after Sergeant Scott Arner, a Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy who died in the line of duty in 2002.

