UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A rotten smell has spread across a University City neighborhood.

The source of the stench is a condemned Seafood City market near 81st Street and Olive Boulevard.

Residents called University City officials about the foul order. City building inspectors soon discovered Seafood City’s owner left thousands of pounds of seafood rotting inside the building after being ordered to close in March due to improper refrigeration.

University City has informed the building owner in California that this constitutes a public health hazard.

University City hired a local biohazard company that normally cleans up crime scenes to empty the store of the rotting seafood. The building owner agreed to pay for the remediation, which costs approximately $7,000 per day.

Residents who live right behind the building are glad something has been done.