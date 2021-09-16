Thousands of St. Louisans line funeral route to say goodbye to fallen Marine

ST. LOUIS – A private family funeral was held Thursday morning at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles for Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

Those who spoke to Fox2 along the route felt it was important to show respect to the fallen Marine.

“I’m not surprised at all I think there’s a lot of community support and everybody comes together on an occasion like this,” Adele Cleary said.

Tom Kreger said, “Just to pay respects to the family. It’s got to be tough to lose a kid.”

By noon, people young and old began showing up to say goodbye to the 20-year-old Marine killed at the Abbey gate Aug. 26 outside the Kabul airport.

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghani citizens killed in the suicide attack.

“Because I’m an army mom with a child the same age and it’s close to home,” Sarah Vanalstine said.

Thursday afternoon his remains were in a casket inside a Humvee, transporting the Marine to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Hundreds of Patriot Guard motorcyclists and thousands of St. Louisans lined the route to say goodbye to a life that ended too soon.

“The first funeral procession was amazing and to see the amount of people out here again is overwhelming,” Vanalstine said.

Kreger said, “It’s amazing and shows the St. Louis spirit.”