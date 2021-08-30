Thousands raised for fallen Marine Jared Schmitz’s family; here’s how to donate

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Thousands have honored the life of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz over the weekend through rallies, donations, and public displays at restaurants across the country. Schmitz, a St. Charles County resident, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed last week in a suicide-bombing attack at Kabul’s airport.

According to Missouri State Representative Nick Schroer, more than a dozen restaurants, bars, and establishments across the St. Louis area donated proceeds of purchases over the weekend to the Schmitz family.

“This isn’t an effort that’s going to die out in the next couple of days here until Jared comes home. We will be rallying behind them,” Schroer said. “The silver lining in this is he has brought more people back together than any politician or entity ever could, he’s bringing people back together and showing people what the American spirit truly is.”

Sugarfire Wentzville expects to have raised more than $12,000 over the weekend for the Schmitz family, thanks to selling nearly 600 American Gyro Specials and cash donations.

“And of course, THANK YOU to the brave men and women who’ve served our country and the supportive families behind them. We’re eternally grateful for your sacrifices,” the establishment’s Facebook page says.

Clancy’s Irish Pub in Ellisville is a veteran-owned bar and they also honored the fallen over the weekend. The owners set out 13 pints of beer at their bar over the weekend to honor each of the lives lost.

“It seemed like the only way that I could sit in my comfortable restaurant and recognize these kids,” Olivia Clancy, veteran and owner of Clancy’s Irish Pub, said. “It’s heartbreaking; it hits way too close to home.”

The owner said while re-enlisting isn’t an option for her at this point in her life, this was difficult news from Afghanistan to try and understand.

“His parents are going to need support, they need help, they need love they need to be surrounded by people that love them and support them,” she added.

Schroer said he has been in contact with the Schmitz family, who said it could be at least a week until Jared is brought back to St. Charles County.

Schroer said Jared Schmitz’ name won’t be forgotten and there are efforts underway to name a St. Charles County bridge and scholarship fund in his honor.

Donations at the link below are through the St. Louis Hero Network and are tax-deductible. Donations will help set up a future charity in Jared’s memory. USA Mortgage announced it will cover 100% of the processing fees so every part of a donation goes directly to the family.

If you would like to donate to the LCPL Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund, you can do so online or by sending a check in the mail to the LCPL Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 396.