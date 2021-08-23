Thousands ride in St. Louis’ 57th annual Moonlight Ramble

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More than 3,000 riders were registered to ride in the 57th annual Moonlight Ramble. The 2020 Moonlight Ramble was moved to a virtual experience.

The bike ride is the longest-running nighttime bike ride in America.

“It’s just for people, families to get together and go on a bike ride at their own leisure,” Robert Stokes said. He participated in the event for the first time in 2019 and was sad to see the in-person portion cancelled in 2020.

“I’m excited it’s back it’s nice to see people get out and do something for a cause,” Eonna Anderson, a second-year participant said.

This year’s route started at 10.p.m in the Grove, where it also ended. The route passed by the City Foundry in Midtown and then past the Gateway Arch. It also rode next to the Missouri Botanical Garden, Tower Grove Park, The City Foundry, SLU, the new St. Louis CITY SC Stadium, Union Station, City Hall, and Soldier’s Memorial.

After the ride, bikers were met with live entertainment in the Grove.