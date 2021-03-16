Thousands to be vaccinated at 7 St. Louis and St. Charles events

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County and St. Charles County are hosting these mass vaccination events with the help of the state over the next two weeks. More than 8,000 COVID vaccines are expected to be administered at the 7 events below.

The state says the hospital systems are still receiving the largest allocations in the state because they are high throughput health centers. You can find out how to register with the hospital and several other vaccinators here.

There are a variety of vaccinators scheduling appointments. You can find a list of them here.

March 18: St. Charles County Event Family Arena

2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

register here with St. Charles County

March 20: North County Recreational Center

2577 Redman Ave St. Louis 9:00 AM- 7:00 PM

register with St. Louis County here

March 23: St. Louis County Event Florissant Valley Community College

3400 Pershall Road, St. Louis 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

1,000 doses available- register with St. Louis County here

March 24: St. Louis County Event Florissant Valley Community College

3400 Pershall Road, St. Louis 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

1,000 doses available- register with St. Louis County here

March 25: St. Charles County Event Family Arena

2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

2,000 doses available – register here with St. Charles County

March 26: St. Louis County Event Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park

550 Weidman Road, St. Louis 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

2,000 doses available – register with St. Louis County here

March 27: St. Louis County Event Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park

550 Weidman Road, St. Louis 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

2,000 doses available – register with St. Louis County here