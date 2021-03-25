Thousands wait up to 3 hours for COVID vaccine in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of individuals waited two to three hours in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a mega vaccination event in St. Louis city today.

The line was about a mile long at times on the Forest Park Campus of St. Louis Community College.

“I waited. About all in all, it took me about two and a half hours and yeah totally worth it especially since it’s just a one-time Johnson and Johnson so I don’t have to do it again,” Bonnie Gruen of St. Louis said.

Brettlynn Easley of St. Louis said, “I didn’t have anything to do today so it got me through, and I got the vaccine which was ridiculously important nowadays.”

However, others like Brian Johnson of St. Louis waited that long but got turned away.

“I waited little over two hours. I got to the door and I was told I needed another confirmation email that I never received and got turned away at the door,” Johnson said.

Cardinal Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith got the vaccination. The St. Louis Health Department posted a picture on Facebook of him signing a consent form to be vaccinated.

The state mega vaccination site is one of a series of events being held to vaccinate up to 18,000 people in the St. Louis area in three days.

Governor Mike Parson visited the St. Louis site and another mass vaccination site at the Family Arena in St. Charles. He said the state has been disciplined in its approach in fighting the Coronavirus and it is paying off.

“As of this week, Missouri is number one in the nation for the lowest positivity rate in the country because a lot of people did a lot of great work and I’m proud of that,” Parson said. “Our positivity rate is below 4%. It has been a long time since we’ve seen those kinds of numbers.”

Governor Parson said the National Guard will be conducting more mega vaccination sites throughout the state for several months.