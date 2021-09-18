ST. LOUIS – The balloon race was canceled last year because of COVID, but we had thousands of people were outside at Forest Park and scattered across St. Louis watching over 50 hot air balloons take flight.
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is the second longest-running balloon race in the country. For those who don’t know much about it, it’s not a race-based on speed. It’s a hare and hound style where flyers cross terrain and hit checkpoints.
Those who were in attendance today were happy to see so many spectators out enjoying themselves, especially since so many missed out on this unique opportunity last year.
Thousands watch hot air balloons take flight for race
