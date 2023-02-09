High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

ST. LOUIS – Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.

According to Ameren, more than 3,000 customers in the St. Louis area are without power as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

A large number of these outages come from North St. Louis City, North St. Louis County and the Metro East. Some reported outages stretch as far as Washington, Missouri and O’Fallon, Illinois.

The St. Louis area will deal with gusty winds up to 45 miles per hour for much of the day.

