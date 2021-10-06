Threat of showers doesn’t stop walkers, Cardinals fans from getting outside

AFFTON, Mo. – On and off showers may keep some people inside, but others still want to get a little fresh air. But the threat of rain meant grabbing an umbrella or your favorite rain jacket was a must on Wednesday.

We saw a little bit of everything Wednesday, showers, clouds, and even some blue sky.

After a wet morning, people and pets stepped out in the afternoon sunshine in Tower Grove Park. The paths and sidewalks quickly drying out as temperatures warmed.

At 9 Mile Garden in Affton, rain did cancel lunch service but preps were underway for night of food trucks and fun. A live band will get the party started at five o’clock followed by the St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card game on the big screen.

“Definitely still come out. It’s going to be a beautiful evening. We have plenty of seating at our indoor bar as well. So, if it happens to rain here and there you can go take shelter if you need to,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner at 9 Mile Garden. “People are welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, umbrellas, whatever they like.”