ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Students at schools in the Riverview Gardens School District went home early today after a vague threat of violence was posted to social media. Administrators met with police and made the decision to send students home out of an abundance of caution.

The threat specifically mentioned the high school and middle school campuses. Those students were dismissed early. The high school students went home at 12:30 pm and the middle school students went home at 1:30 pm.