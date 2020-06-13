Three-alarm fire at Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A three-alarm fire occurred Friday evening at the site of the old Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District reported two separate fires inside the mall where the old Macy’s used to be located. The department said smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

The fires were extinguished by 9:55 p.m. Crews remained at the scene to check for potential hot spots.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Despite the fire, the Urban League of St. Louis will still be at the mall Saturday at noon for another weekly food drive.

James Clark, the organization’s vice president of the division of public safety and community response, said the need for assistance is so great in the St. Louis area.

The mall opened in 1973 and closed its doors for good on July 1, 2014.

The St. Louis County Port Authority owns the property.

Earlier this year, a busted pipe closed a funeral parlor at the site, the lone business at the mall.

